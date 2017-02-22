Is Felice Herrig on the Road to a Comeback?

By Kyler Kuehler

Strawweight contender Felice Herrig has been on a role in her last two fight as she defeated Kailin Curran via submission (rear-naked choke) and Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

These are two impressive victories to gain after receiving a big loss to Paige VanZant at UFC on Fox 15 via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26) and now that she looks to be back on the winning streak one must wonder if she will stay on that path and make a comeback.

Well first off, Herrig is well-rounded in her striking that consist of Muay Thai and kickboxing, so her striking is great even mixed with her speed. But she must work on her power as she only holds one knockout victory in her career and unless she improves her power then she can only rely on the hope that her opponents are not as well-rounded with their striking as she is.

Then comes her ground game that looks to be on track as well as she contains great jiu-jitsu helping her not only in grappling but ground-and-pound giving her the ability to control her opponents when the fight goes to the ground. Though she does seem to show a little struggle against other jiu-jitsu specialist and wrestlers, so that is something she will have to work on in order to help make a comeback.

To help her make a comeback would also be for her to take on the right opponents and as she improves she can face top dogs with the hopes of possibly walking into a title shot someday.

Fighters she could take on in her next bouts could be Joanne Calderwood, Michelle Waterson, or a rematch against Paige VanZant to not only give her a chance to move up the leader board but to also show why she is still just as good and dangerous as everyone else in the division is.

Even for the fact that these three fighters have striking and ground game of their own could be a great way to test herself to greater challenges that would even set up for bouts against Tecia Torres, Rose Namajunas, rematch Carla Esparza or even take on Karolina Kowalkiewicz and possibly Claudia Gadelha giving her more chances to build her name to great heights.

After all, anything can happen in mixed martial arts and if that is still not enough to convince you, just remember how poorly Robbie Lawler did in Strikeforce only to return to the UFC and turn into a dangerous fighter that lead him to become Welterweight Champion. Talk about a major comeback.