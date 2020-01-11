News Ticker

FCS Division 1 Championship Game, North Dakota State Wins Again

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The top-seeded North Dakota State Bison defeated the No. 2 James Madison Dukes 28-20 on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, to win the 2019-20 FCS National Championship Game.

With the win, NDSU completed its second consecutive undefeated campaign and continued its dominance over the FCS by winning its eighth national title in the past nine seasons. Meanwhile, James Madison lost to North Dakota State in the National Championship Game for the second time in three years.

One day after NDSU quarterback Trey Lance became the first freshman to win the FCS equivalent to the Heisman Trophy—the Walter Payton Award—he led the Bison to victory thanks largely to his legs.

James Madison Passing
  C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT
Ben DiNucci 22/33 204 6.2 2 1
TEAM 22/33 204 6.2 2 1
North Dakota State Passing
  C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT
Trey Lance 6/10 72 7.2 0 0
TEAM 6/10 72 7.2 0 0
James Madison Rushing
  CAR YDS AVG TD LONG
Percy Agyei-Obese 18 73 4.1 0 15
Latrele Palmer 8 44 5.5 0 11
Jawon Hamilton 8 23 2.9 0 8
Ben DiNucci 8 9 1.1 0 16
Gage Moloney 2 8 4.0 0 7
Brandon Polk 1 4 4.0 0 4
TEAM 45 161 3.6 0 16
North Dakota State Rushing
  CAR YDS AVG TD LONG
Trey Lance 30 166 5.5 1 44
Phoenix Sproles 1 38 38.0 1 38
Ty Brooks 3 28 9.3 0 21
Adam Cofield 7 24 3.4 1 11
James Hendricks 1 20 20.0 1 20
Dimitri Williams 1 19 19.0 0 19
Team 1 -2 -2.0 0 0
Christian Watson 1 -12 -12.0 0 0
TEAM 45 281 6.2 4 44
James Madison Receiving
  REC YDS AVG TD LONG
Riley Stapleton 10 100 10.0 2 22
Dylan Stapleton 6 66 11.0 0 18
Jake Brown 2 23 11.5 0 19
Devin Ravenel 1 7 7.0 0 7
Brandon Polk 1 6 6.0 0 6
Jawon Hamilton 2 2 1.0 0 3
TEAM 22 204 9.3 2 22
North Dakota State Receiving
  REC YDS AVG TD LONG
Noah Gindorff 1 22 22.0 0 22
Hunter Luepke 1 18 18.0 0 18
Ben Ellefson 1 15 15.0 0 15
Phoenix Sproles 1 13 13.0 0 13
Cole Jacob 1 4 4.0 0 4
Adam Cofield 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 6 72 12.0 0 22
James Madison Fumbles
  FUM LOST REC
No James Madison Fumbles
North Dakota State Fumbles
  FUM LOST REC
No North Dakota State Fumbles
James Madison Interceptions
  INT YDS TD
No James Madison Interceptions
North Dakota State Interceptions
  INT YDS TD
James Hendricks 1 20 0
TEAM 1 20 0
James Madison Kick Returns
  NO YDS AVG LONG TD
Brandon Polk 3 48 16.0 19 0
TEAM 3 48 16.0 19 0
North Dakota State Kick Returns
  NO YDS AVG LONG TD
Kobe Johnson 3 45 15.0 22 0
Jabril Cox 1 3 3.0 3 0
TEAM 4 48 12.0 22 0
James Madison Punt Returns
  NO YDS AVG LONG TD
D’Angelo Amos 3 39 13.0 35 0
TEAM 3 39 13.0 35 0
North Dakota State Punt Returns
  NO YDS AVG LONG TD
No North Dakota State Punt Returns
James Madison Kicking
  FG PCT LONG XP PTS
Ethan Ratke 2/3 67.0 27 2/2 8
TEAM 2/3 66.7 27 2/2 8
North Dakota State Kicking
  FG PCT LONG XP PTS
Jake Reinholz 0/0 0.0 0 4/4 4
TEAM 0/0 0.0 0 4/4 4
James Madison Punting
  NO YDS AVG TB In 20 LONG
Harry O’Kelly 3 109 36.3 0 0 44
TEAM 3 109 36.3 0 0 44
North Dakota State Punting
  NO YDS AVG TB In 20 LONG
Garret Wegner 3 136 45.3 0 1 51
TEAM 3 136 45.3 0 1 51

 

