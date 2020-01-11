FCS Division 1 Championship Game, North Dakota State Wins Again

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The top-seeded North Dakota State Bison defeated the No. 2 James Madison Dukes 28-20 on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, to win the 2019-20 FCS National Championship Game.

With the win, NDSU completed its second consecutive undefeated campaign and continued its dominance over the FCS by winning its eighth national title in the past nine seasons. Meanwhile, James Madison lost to North Dakota State in the National Championship Game for the second time in three years.

One day after NDSU quarterback Trey Lance became the first freshman to win the FCS equivalent to the Heisman Trophy—the Walter Payton Award—he led the Bison to victory thanks largely to his legs.

James Madison Passing James Madison Passing C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT Ben DiNucci 22/33 204 6.2 2 1 TEAM 22/33 204 6.2 2 1 North Dakota State Passing North Dakota State Passing C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT Trey Lance 6/10 72 7.2 0 0 TEAM 6/10 72 7.2 0 0

James Madison Fumbles James Madison Fumbles FUM LOST REC No James Madison Fumbles North Dakota State Fumbles North Dakota State Fumbles FUM LOST REC No North Dakota State Fumbles

James Madison Interceptions James Madison Interceptions INT YDS TD No James Madison Interceptions North Dakota State Interceptions North Dakota State Interceptions INT YDS TD James Hendricks 1 20 0 TEAM 1 20 0

James Madison Kick Returns James Madison Kick Returns NO YDS AVG LONG TD Brandon Polk 3 48 16.0 19 0 TEAM 3 48 16.0 19 0 North Dakota State Kick Returns North Dakota State Kick Returns NO YDS AVG LONG TD Kobe Johnson 3 45 15.0 22 0 Jabril Cox 1 3 3.0 3 0 TEAM 4 48 12.0 22 0

James Madison Punt Returns James Madison Punt Returns NO YDS AVG LONG TD D’Angelo Amos 3 39 13.0 35 0 TEAM 3 39 13.0 35 0 North Dakota State Punt Returns North Dakota State Punt Returns NO YDS AVG LONG TD No North Dakota State Punt Returns

James Madison Kicking James Madison Kicking FG PCT LONG XP PTS Ethan Ratke 2/3 67.0 27 2/2 8 TEAM 2/3 66.7 27 2/2 8 North Dakota State Kicking North Dakota State Kicking FG PCT LONG XP PTS Jake Reinholz 0/0 0.0 0 4/4 4 TEAM 0/0 0.0 0 4/4 4