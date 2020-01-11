FCS Division 1 Championship Game, North Dakota State Wins Again

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
The top-seeded North Dakota State Bison defeated the No. 2 James Madison Dukes 28-20 on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, to win the 2019-20 FCS National Championship Game.
With the win, NDSU completed its second consecutive undefeated campaign and continued its dominance over the FCS by winning its eighth national title in the past nine seasons. Meanwhile, James Madison lost to North Dakota State in the National Championship Game for the second time in three years.
One day after NDSU quarterback Trey Lance became the first freshman to win the FCS equivalent to the Heisman Trophy—the Walter Payton Award—he led the Bison to victory thanks largely to his legs.
James Madison Passing
|
|C/ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|Ben DiNucci
|22/33
|204
|6.2
|2
|1
|TEAM
|22/33
|204
|6.2
|2
|1
North Dakota State Passing
|
|C/ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|Trey Lance
|6/10
|72
|7.2
|0
|0
|TEAM
|6/10
|72
|7.2
|0
|0
James Madison Rushing
North Dakota State Rushing
James Madison Receiving
North Dakota State Receiving
James Madison Fumbles
|
|FUM
|LOST
|REC
|No James Madison Fumbles
North Dakota State Fumbles
|
|FUM
|LOST
|REC
|No North Dakota State Fumbles
James Madison Interceptions
|
|INT
|YDS
|TD
|No James Madison Interceptions
North Dakota State Interceptions
James Madison Kick Returns
|
|NO
|YDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Brandon Polk
|3
|48
|16.0
|19
|0
|TEAM
|3
|48
|16.0
|19
|0
North Dakota State Kick Returns
James Madison Punt Returns
|
|NO
|YDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|D’Angelo Amos
|3
|39
|13.0
|35
|0
|TEAM
|3
|39
|13.0
|35
|0
North Dakota State Punt Returns
|
|NO
|YDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|No North Dakota State Punt Returns
James Madison Kicking
|
|FG
|PCT
|LONG
|XP
|PTS
|Ethan Ratke
|2/3
|67.0
|27
|2/2
|8
|TEAM
|2/3
|66.7
|27
|2/2
|8
North Dakota State Kicking
|
|FG
|PCT
|LONG
|XP
|PTS
|Jake Reinholz
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|4/4
|4
|TEAM
|0/0
|0.0
|0
|4/4
|4
James Madison Punting
|
|NO
|YDS
|AVG
|TB
|In 20
|LONG
|Harry O’Kelly
|3
|109
|36.3
|0
|0
|44
|TEAM
|3
|109
|36.3
|0
|0
|44
North Dakota State Punting
|
|NO
|YDS
|AVG
|TB
|In 20
|LONG
|Garret Wegner
|3
|136
|45.3
|0
|1
|51
|TEAM
|3
|136
|45.3
|0
|1
|51