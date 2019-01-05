FCS Championship Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#3 Eastern Washington Eagles vs #1 North Dakota State Bison

Saturday – January 5 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas

Records Before Kickoff

Eastern Washington Eagles (12-2)

North Dakota State Bison (14-0)

Can the Eagles of Eastern Washington spoil the party for the Bisons? Will the Bisons steam roll the Eagles on their way to their 15th National Championship? This game will have a bunch of talent from both teams that could get drafted or make an NFL team as a free agent. Let’s face it, this game will be the game for the no name super star to make an impression in a scouts mind for next year.

Eastern Washington Eagles

The Eagles will put up points. In their last win, they hung 50 points on Maine. From the start of the season, Eric Barrier lead his team into the championship game and he’s not afraid of the Bison defense across from him. Remember he broke an NCAA season touchdown record with seven in one game. The defense is pretty talented too. The linebackers and corner backs are quick and physical. This team gives us 100+ rushing yards a game. Look for the Eagles defense to put it on lock down against the Bison.

North Dakota State Bison

Quarterback Easton Stick has played big all year. If you ask me I don’t see any flaws in his game. He can read defenses, escape pressure and extend plays with his legs. When you can make adjustments on the fly, you will always have a chance at winning championships. NDSU does a really good job at recruiting. Interchangeable parts on any team gives you an chance to start and end winning streaks. The Bison defense is giving up 214.9 yards a game which makes it hard to score on them. Look for this team to continue its winning ways.

Prediction

ESPN has this game with an over/under of 61. I think taking the 61 and running with it would be the smart bet. This one would be a must see if you love high scoring games.

Final Score

Bison 32

Eagles 31