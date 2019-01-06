FCS Championship Game, North Dakota State (15-0)

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

North Dakota State is FCS national champion for the seventh time in eight seasons after defeating Eastern Washington 38-24 Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

With the win, the Bison move out of a tie with Georgia Southern (six) for most all-time FCS titles. NDSU won five straight titles from 2011-15, along with the past two championships.

Senior wide receiver Darrius Shepherd was named Most Outstanding Player of the game after tallying five catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a game-long 78-yard catch and run in the third quarter to give NDSU a 31-17 lead.

In his final collegiate game, NDSU quarterback Easton Stick finished with five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) and 319 combined yards. Stick’s final dagger came on a 46-yard keeper into the end zone with 1:16 remaining in regulation.

In the third quarter, Stick surpassed Brock Jensen for most passing yards in school history.