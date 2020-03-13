FAN EXPO Dallas Postponed Until June 19-21, 2020

Due to developments related to COVID-19 and in compliance with recommendations from Dallas County, FAN EXPO Dallas will be postponed until June 19-21, 2020.

We are dedicated to delivering the ultimate fan experience and we thank everyone who helped to make this alternative possible. We recognize the disruption and strain this will cause to some and appreciate your understanding. Our thoughts are with the entire Dallas community as we all navigate this unprecedented challenge.

All fans will have the following options:

Transfer tickets to FAN EXPO Dallas June 19 – 21 dates

Transfer tickets to FAN EXPO Dallas 2021 (May 14 – 16)

A full refund (excluding service fees – please allow up to 12 weeks)

We will be sending a communication for you to indicate your preference shortly.

All Photo Ops and Special Event tickets will be refunded. We know everyone will have lots of questions and we appreciate in advance your patience and understanding as we move through them all.

All exhibitors/Artist Alley will have the following options:

Transfer fees to the FAN EXPO Dallas June 19-21 dates

Transfer fees to FAN EXPO Dallas 2021 at the same rate

A full refund (please allow up to 12 weeks)

We value your tenacity and your continued loyalty and look forward to seeing you in June. Your Exhibitor Relations Team will be in touch.

We encourage everyone to be kind as you post and connect online. This is truly a time for us to stick together as a community and support each other like we already do so well.

Stay tuned to our feeds and we will keep you updated on all developments.

The FAN EXPO Dallas Team

