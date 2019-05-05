Fan Expo Dallas May 3-5

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

This year’s most mega-hit weekend is at FAN EXPO DALLAS, from May 3-5, 2019 at the Dallas Convention Center. Fans attending the largest comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Texas will be treated to events, activities, and the chance to meet some of the most iconic names in entertainment and pop culture.

Announced celebrity guests include cast members from the Back to the Future trilogy including Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Tom Wilson and James Tolkan. Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, fan favorite William Shatner, Lost Boys Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric, Shazam!’s Zachary Levi, Goonies guys Sean Astin and Corey Feldman, The Karate Kid’s Ralph Macchio, Martin Kove and William Zabka, and the young cast members from IT.

Stars from the small screen include Doctor Who’s John Barrowman, Flash’s Carlos Valdez and Danielle Panabaker, the cast of Boy Meets World including Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong, Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson and Luke Cage’s Mike Colter among many other stars from the silver and small screens.*

“This celebrity-filled weekend is the most high-profile line-up we have ever brought to North Texas,” said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO, “Beginning in January, our list of celebrity guest announcements has been steady and full of starpower from all genres. We have something for every fan at FAN EXPO DALLAS with once-in-a-lifetime reunions, moderated Q&A’s, fantastic performances, autograph signings and photo ops all weekend long.”

Highlights include celebrity Q&As that give fans the opportunity to spend some time getting to know their favorite celebrities. It all kicks off on Friday with Mike Colter, where fans can spend some time with the superhero with super strength and unbreakable skin–and get an inside look at the Marvel Universe with Luke Cage himself. Q&A’s are scheduled throughout the weekend and include: the kids from Stephen Kings It, Back to the Future stars Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson, Charlie Hunnam and Ryan Hurst from Sons of Anarchy, the cast from Boy Meets World, Rainn Wilson and Shazam’s Zachery Levi. Throwback Q&A’s include the The Lost Boys Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric, as well as the casts of The Karate Kid and The Goonies, among others.

Specially ticketed events include: An Evening with the Cast of Back to the Future, where cast members Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Tom Wilson and James Tolkan all reunite on stage, and the BATMAN Fan package where fans will have the chance to delve into the past, present and future of the caped crusader. These are but a few of the hundreds of one-of-a-kind experiences available to attendees. Closing out the weekend, original Wonder Woman Linda Carter will perform her new show “This Life: My Music, My Story”, a performance filled with music, audience Q&A and memorable stories from her life. Additional information and specialty ticketed events are available.