Famous faces that are fans of Roulette

Dating back to the 18th century, Roulette is one of the oldest and most famous casino games. To this day, it’s universally loved, whether you’re playing in a land-based or online casino. The thrill of placing your bets, the suspense as the dealer spins the wheel – there’s nothing quite like it. It’s a game of both risk and reward – and when it pays off, there’s no greater feeling. Here, we take a look at some famous names that have won big bucks at the Roulette wheel.

Mike Ashley: Talk of the Toon

He’s more likely to be known as the owner of Premier League club Newcastle United, but Mike Ashley won big playing Roulette. The multi-millionaire was at London’s Fifty Casino, and was at the table for a mere 15 minutes before walking away with mega money. 17 is one of the most popular bets, and he placed several bets on his favorite number, which sits at the center of the table. He bet clever, opting for a ‘complete bet’, one that covered several combinations, including the number 17 itself. A single spin later and Ashley walked away with £1.3 million! He calmly announced to the dealer and onlookers to the table “That’ll do me, thanks very much” – before walking away even richer than when he started!

Sean Connery: License to Thrill

Scottish actor Sean Connery was the original James Bond and he had a real-life casino Roulette win that even his fictional character would have been jealous of. In fact, Connery’s casino exploits were replicated in the 1971 film, Diamonds are Forever. It was back in 1963 that the actor was visiting a casino in Italy – the Casino de la Vallee in Saint-Vincent. He placed a bet on the number 17, but it didn’t come in. Unperturbed, he tried again, a bet on number 17, but for a second time, it wasn’t successful. He tried once more – for a third time, and finally, Connery won. Roulette is a game of luck, and he was obviously feeling like his luck had turned – so decided to carry on. He won for a second spin in a row, and then a third. The odds of winning three spins in a row are over 50,000:1, so understandably after his third time lucky, Connery called it a day! He won $27,000 which in today’s money would be more like $200,000!

Sir Philip Green: Billionaire boss is the Topshop

Sir Philip Green is famous in the casino circuit. The business tycoon who heads up Arcadia often frequents London’s exclusive Les Ambassadeurs. In December 2004, it was reported he had two big wins. On the first occasion, he won £2 million, and before the year was out, he added to it with another £1 million win on the devil’s wheel! He said of his win: “I had a fantastic night at the tables”. You most certainly did, Philip. It wasn’t such a happy ending for Mayfair’s exclusive club, who announced it was more than likely they’d have to report losses for the year – not surprising with a couple of big wins like that!