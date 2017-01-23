What to Expect in the Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi Bout

By Kyler Kuehler

Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi was just recently announced as a matchup to be held at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York on April 8, 2017, being the second event to ever take place in the city.

Now there is still plenty more to add to this possible epic card, this matchup is already a fight in the making with both fighters hungry for a title shot and will do anything to get it.

Anything could go down in this intense fight waiting to go down, but let’s look at what we can expect to see.

There will first be the striking both of these outstanding athletes will bring to the Octagon as they have proven time and time before how deadly their power is in their strikes and now that they will face each other the ultimate test to who is the better striker will be answered. It will even reveal who can withstand more strikes with their chin to possibly make the fight into an all out war.

Of course, no fight is complete without grappling and that is another aspect both of these fighters are well equipped with and will be sure to use against each other as they look for the win. But what makes this grappling much more intense is the fact that it will consist of a wrestler taking on a judo specialist to show just how well-rounded each other is and who can counter the other more efficient. After all, grappling is a great way to wear down opponents and both of these fighters are well-equipped in doing just that making them not just fighters, but freak athletes.

That is right, freak athletes that can change their style up in a single match to many forms of martial arts making this bout more exciting to look forward to that will not only prove who has what it takes to fight for the title, but show why the middleweight division is still one of the most intense divisions of the sport.

With the fight still about two and a half months away fans will only get more pumped for this showdown between these two gladiators that will surely make one’s time and money worthwhile.