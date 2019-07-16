Everything you need to know before betting on the Pacquiao vs Thurman fight

Two big names clash on July 20th at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, as Keith Thurman takes on Manny Pacquiao to contend for the WBA welterweight championship. This is the first time the two will cross paths, and it is expected to be ’the fight of the year’. Both boxers have incredible reputations behind them as well as some highlighted weaknesses but in this article you will find all the essential information needed for accurate Pacquiao vs Thurman betting.

First of all, let’s take a look at Thurman, the man who has a renowned ‘One Hit’ punch, knocking out 22 of his 24 opponents. There aren’t many who have managed to stand against him, and actually, there is nobody who has beaten him. His record is clean, and on paper Thurman looks like a sure win – the right boxer to place a bet on.

However, as of late Thurman has been under major scrutiny. He left the ring temporarily to have surgery on his elbow, where he then injured his hand during rehab training. This led to a total of nearly two years for the boxer to be out of action for. This wouldn’t have been so bad for Thurman but, he was at the peak of his game and fitness; he had age on his side; and ultimately, he was unbeatable.

Thurman came back to the ring in January 2019, only seven months ago, to face opponent Josesito Lopez. A fight that he again, on paper, should have easily handled. The fight was almost treated as a warm-up fight, something to get Thurman back in the ring and find some added confidence, but it didn’t. Thurman flew through six rounds, so did Lopez, but in the seventh, Thurman took some heavy punches, causing him to stumble and there were moments when his future within boxing was questioned. Did he come back too soon? Did he not train extensively enough for his return? Or, has he just lost his touch altogether?

Pacquiao is a legend within boxing, having been professional for over 20 years he certainly has more than enough experience to take on the likes of Thurman. Pacquiao is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing. He has won twelve major world titles as well as winning the lineal championship in five different weight classes. He is also the first boxer in history to win major world titles in four of the eight glamour divisions of boxing including flyweight, featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

Throughout Pacquiao’s journey, there have been a few stumbling blocks, although in terms of stats he does quite well, from 70 fights he has incurred seven losses, three by knockout, including big names such as Floyd Mayweather Jr. Pacquiao’s career is incomparable to that of Thurman, he has experienced fighters of all abilities in numerous weight divisions, and knows what it takes to win a fight.

As well as this, Thurman recently gave Pacquiao the extra push needed to dig deep come fight night. When Thurman trash talked about Pacquiao’s religion, and took this too far, Pacquiao said that he had crossed a line.

Ultimately both fighters are trying to prove their worth. Thurman needs to show he is still in the game, and that he can make a grand comeback from his injuries of past. Pacquiao, needs to show he is not ready to retire – as many critics are suggesting. So who will you be backing when the bell rings?