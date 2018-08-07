Photos By Velton Hayworth

Erasure – World Be Gone Tour

No need to ask for a little respect, Erasure was getting nothing but as Andy Bell and company played to a packed house at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.



After a quick and relaxing set by Reed and Caroline an exuberant Bell started the show off with Oh L’Amor and continued to belt out hit after hit (Erasure has had 34 top 40 hits). Bell mostly stayed true to the classics but did perform some newer material…Sweet Summer Love from the album World Be Gone was well received.

The crowd singalongs rivaled the volume of Bell’s vocals on many fan favorites such as Chains of Love, I Love to Hate You, and the encore, A Little Respect–proving that there’s nothing wrong with sticking to the oldies.