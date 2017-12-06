Eddie Alvarez versus Dustin Poirier rematch Next?

By Kyler Kuehler

Former lightweight champion and number four ranked contender Eddie Alvarez fought a bloody war against former undefeated and number six ranked contender Justin Gaethje in which he would go on to win the fight via knockout at 3:59 in round three at UFC 218, thus placing him back into title contention as well as handing Gaethje his first professional loss. In the aftermath, both were awarded ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses and are now in the running for a possible ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate, but that is a topic for another time.

What is a focus now is who will be next for Alvarez and after a major performance over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC Fight Night 120 Dustin Poirier stated he would like to face the winner of the Alvarez vs. Gaethje matchup. Well, the fight has happened and Alvarez has emerged victorious so it looks like Poirier will finally get his chance to have a second crack at the former champion after their first encounter at UFC 211 in which the fight was called off after what appeared to be two illegal knees by Alvarez as Poirier was considered a grounded opponent and therefore the fight was ruled as a No Contest. It was a shame since the fight was turning into a brawl that had fans on the edge of their seats and looked to be a possible ‘Fight of the Night’ candidate.

But now that they both have gotten another win under their belts after the incident it now only makes sense to have them continue what they began, but only this time let it be finished the way every fight should be.

It would make sense as in their first encounter Poirier was able to out strike Alvarez with 73 strikes to 44 showing his boxing is highly efficient and could very well be much more dangerous than Alvarez’s.

Though, Alvarez managed to land one takedown on Poirier from his wrestling background revealing just how great of an advantage he has against Poirier if the fight were to turn into a ground fight.

But since their last encounter, they both have improved greatly in all their skills to which they have continued to climb back up the leader board and get a chance at UFC gold.

Well, since they both are after gold and did not agree with the decision in their first go around it now only makes sense to have them go at it again to prove who really deserves to be in line for the next crack at the belt.

I mean, the lightweight division in the most shark division there is and so anything is possible and that is just more reason to why this rematch must take place and give the fans the fight they have been waiting to see.