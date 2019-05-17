Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Series Record

Milwaukee Bucks 1-0

Toronto Raptors 0-1

Game 2 Info

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date: May 17, 2019

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: FISERV Forum

TV: TNT

If you were looking for a very competitive series… well here ya go! I wasn’t surprised at all with the outcome of the first game. I kinda predicted it (not bragging at all…). I told you that the Bucks would win and how they were going to do it. The biggest surprise was Brook Lopez looking like he was a 6’5 guard with the reigns taken off of him. He scored in the paint, free throw line and behind the arc. What was surprising was the start of the 3rd quarter with Kawhi on the bench. What was that about? The Bucks went on a 8-0 run and the lead for the Raptors was just a tale of two halves. Allow me to shine a light on both teams and keys for both on winning Game 2 in Milwaukee.

Toronto’s Game Plan

Kyle Lowry went off in the first game because he was aggressive on the offensive end. He scored 30 points and he hasn’t put up those numbers in 4 years. His play will be the key to keeping his team close. Rebounding will be key for this team. Marc Gasol played a bit iffy because of his struggles away from the basket. Serge Ibaka has to play more than 17 minutes. He will be the key to shutting down Brook Lopez on the 3-point line. Toronto’s play in the first game was shaky, but they will be okay, its only Game 2.

Milwaukee’s Game Plan

Build on what helped your team win the first game. Defense! Plain and simple. The Bucks collapsing defense confused the Raptors slashing players from getting to the rim on the backside of the floor. The Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe played like he was a man on fire. His play ignited the Bucks offense by using his body in the post and creating contact going to the rim. The Greek Freak (Giannis Antetokounmpo) will be the catalyst for the offensive end. His trust with his team showed in the second half. He spent more time drawing the defense, kicking the ball out to wide open shooters, and putting up shots in bulk in game one. Look for the Bucks to come out smoking in Game 2.

Prediction

I’m taking Toronto by 12 this game. I know what your thinking, “What is he talking about?” ESPN has the over/under at 216. Take the under! Final score: Raptors 112 – Bucks 100!