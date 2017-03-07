Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico Championship

By Jay Betsill

Dustin Johnson validated his top spot in the world rankings with a convincing win at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

He reached the No.1 ranking with his win at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club two weeks ago and became only the fifth player in history to win their first event as the top ranked player in the world. Johnson joins Ian Woosnam, David Duval, Vijay Singh and Adam Scott. Scott was the most recent golfer to do so, winning the 2014 Colonial.

The win was Johnson’s 14th PGA Tour win and fourth WGC title.

England’s Tommy Fleetwoodwas the runner-upand his second place finish locked up his first trip to the Masters.

Justin Thomas was the overnight leader heading into the final round, but a 1-over 72 dropped him to a tie for fifth with the consolation prize being that he passed Hideki Matsuyama for the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings.

Next up on the PGA Tour is the Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort. The Copperhead is famous for its finishing three hole stretch known as “The Snake Pit.”

Notables in the field include Justin Thomas, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker, Gary Woodland, and Luke Donald.