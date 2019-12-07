Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Preview – #7 Baylor Bears vs #6 Oklahoma Sooners

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#7 Baylor Bears vs #6 Oklahoma Sooners

Saturday – December 7 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Records Before the Game

#7 Baylor Bears (11-1, 8-1 Big 12)

#6 Oklahoma Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12)

I know that everyone was looking for the Texas versus OU match up for the Big 12 championship this year. Baylor came out of nowhere and stunned not only the conference, but the country. Former Alabama stand out and Houston native Jalen Hurts started under center for OU and he put up some great numbers and is still being mentioned for the Heisman party this year. Lets take a look at this game.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re cooking breakfast for your family and the new rule is: no TV or electronics during family time.

Why you should watch this game

The Bears had OU on the ropes at home and looked poised to beat the Sooners, but Jalen Hurts played lights out and willed his team to a comeback win on the road in the second half. Will Baylor get revenge in the championship game?

#7 Baylor Bears

When you talk about Baylor, the first thing that comes up is Art Briles and the trouble they got in a few years ago. In walks Matt Rhule and he changed the culture down in Waco. First he had a pretty good quarterback that believed in the culture change. Charlie Brewer put in major work this year as starter. He has 2935 yards through the air, 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. There’s really no knock on his performance this year. Running back John Lovett can run against any defense in the country. He’s strong between the tackles and catching the ball out of the backfield. Wide Receiver Denzel Mims will be the key for this offense. He’s the game changer for this offense.

#6 Oklahoma Sooners

OU has boasted on having the last two Heisman quarterback winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Enter transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts from Alabama. Jalen came in and kept the Sooners rolling with his play this year. He has 3347 passing yards, 31 TDs and 6 interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing. He has racked up 1217 yards on 196 carries adding 18 TDs on the ground. The OU offense is stacked with talent. CeeDee Lamb has over 1000 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns. Pick your poison. They can pass and run from any set.

Prediction

This is pretty much a locked game. ESPN, USA Today and Sports Illustrated are picking OU with a 64.9% chance to win. The over/under is 62 so take the over in this one. I’m taking OU by 14!

Final Score

Sooners – 44

Bears – 30