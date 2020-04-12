Do Football Helmets Prevent Concussion?

By Jade Lewis

Football is one of the most popular sports in America that involves kicking a ball to score a goal. Football helps athletes discover their skills, weaknesses, teamwork, and learning the importance of determination and perseverance.

However, there’s been a big question mark inside the heads of coaches, parents, and medical professionals for the athletes’ proneness to concussions—this includes elementary, middle school, high school, and college athletes.

The question is, do football helmets protect against concussion? Keep reading for more information about concussions, football helmets and whether they can prevent sports-related concussions.

What Is Concussion?

A concussion is a traumatic brain injury that can be caused by a direct or indirect blow to the head, face, or neck. It can also result from an impact somewhere on the body that forces or shakes the brain back and forth.

It is the most common and mild form of traumatic brain injury. When a strong impact takes place near that area, it will cause the brain to shift, turn, and twist inside the skull producing one or more of 25 post-concussion symptoms.

Even though concussion is very common—usually a result of a fall or accident, it can also be sustained from different kinds of activities—it’s widely known that athletes are one of the groups that are particularly at high risk of suffering a concussion. In most cases, athletes often remain conscious when concussed, and the condition becomes undiagnosed.

What Are The Signs And Symptoms Of Concussion ( source )?

Signs:

Confusion and disorientation

Lacks coordination

Loss of memory

Slurred speech

Delayed response

Staring into space

Inappropriate emotion

Any temporary loss of consciousness

Symptoms:

Severe headaches

Confusion or difficulty concentrating

Dizziness

Changes in vision

Ringing in the ears

Nausea and vomiting

Fatigue

Sensitivity to light

Loss of smell or taste

Do Football Helmets Help?

Even though football helmets are not actually designed to prevent concussions, they reduce the risk of traumatic brain injury by 20% compared to being helmet-less, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 66th Annual Meeting in Philadelphia. No matter how advanced an athlete’s football helmet is, they cannot prevent the brain from moving within the skull.

What Are Our Top 3 Recommended Football Helmets?

Just because football helmets don’t fully eliminate the possibility of having a concussion, you wouldn’t wear one anymore. Helmets can still help protect your head from injuries like cuts, skull fractures, and other serious problems.

So in case you’re looking for a good helmet to reduce injuries during a game, we have chosen three awesome football helmets from GameDayr.

Check them out below:

1. Riddell SpeedFlex Adult Football Helmet

Virginia Tech rated Riddell SpeedFlex Adult Football Helmet as one of the 5-star quality helmets. It was developed to give advanced protection to athletes like you. Also, it is a made-to-order helmet to ensure safety and a highly-customized fit. It was designed specifically for professionals, so it’s hard for their competitors to catch up.

2. Schutt Air XP Pro

It’s one of the most affordable helmets on the market today. Aside from its low price, it also provides maximum protection. It is customizable in terms of paint, decal, and other add-on options. It also comes with a ROPO-DW facemask and soft cup chin strap. So if you want the best quality helmet at a cheap price, this is the right one for you.

3. Schutt F7 LTD

If you’re too concerned about your safety and you’re looking for the safest football helmet, then Schutt is giving you one. Schutt F7 LTD has the best score in the history of the Virginia Tech STAR Rating System. It also has a twist release and valve attachment system so you can adjust your helmet for a better and more comfortable fit.