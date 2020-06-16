Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” disappoints fans after 20 years in the making

What has always fascinated the readers of the Artemis Fowl saga is that he is a bad guy, a Young Adult criminal. Not exactly the anti-Harry Potter, but there somewhere. Now fans and critics alike are voicing their disappointment after seeing their hero “Disneyfied” into a watered down version of himself. Just a few hours after the new “Artemis Fowl” film was released on Disney+, negative reviews started pouring out from disgruntled viewers. Many a bestseller has been mauled in the past by its cinematographic rendering. The world capital of film making will not disappoint you if you use a Hollywood casino promo code as your entertainment choice. But if you are a bestselling writer, your characters could turn out different than expected, in their silver screen incarnation. Sometimes, that means worse than expected.

“Hi I’m Holly Short, your friend from the other side”. Anyone who has read as much as the first book in the series realizes that something is wrong the second they hear Holly utter this statement in the official trailer. That is the moment one realizes that the story has been turned upside down. In the books, Holly Short is a fairy policewomen, and a badass one at that, who gets kidnapped and held by Artemis for ransom. He aims at getting a fabulous quantity of gold from the fairies to let their companion free and does not treat her well at all in the process. The two loathe each other and fight bitterly across several books of the series. Not an irrelevant detail in the whole architecture of this darkish fantasy. Greed and the conflict between good and evil are the main underlying themes of the saga. Young Fowl, he is clearly and wholeheartedly evil. He is cold, arrogant, selfish and is hunting for riches.

Artemis Fowl is a “little James Bond villain”, as defined by his creator Eoin Colfer. This unusual leading character is what attracted readers in the first place, and made them stick to him through the eight books published by Colfer since 2001; interestingly, the rights for the movie version were sold even before the book was published, in 2000. The Irish writer, original a primary school teacher, conceived the character of a 12-year old evil genius, heir to a criminal empire built by several generations of Fowls. He is a spoiled brat but he is smart. Now his fans are left with a film portraying a sweet-faced kid who acts to save his father, save the world… His war against fairies and other fantastic creatures is no longer caused by the simple, straightforward greed factor. Artemis does not end up in a clash with the underworld creatures because he’s trying to steal their gold, but because they have captured his father (who never even appeared in the books). Talk about turning a story upside down.

Kenneth Branagh, who took over the role of director in 2015, is responsible for the disaster. He has tried to defend his interpretation of the lead character rather lamely by saying that his Artemis Fowles “resembles something like Michael Corleone in The Godfather”. Casting Dame Judi Dench as Commander Root, the boss of the fairy police, and Colin Farrell as Artemis’ father has not been enough to impress the public. It might just be that Disney realized the weakness of the film and decided to move it from theaters to digital distribution to avoid a box office failure.