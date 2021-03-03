DISH and DraftKings Introduce First-of-Its-Kind App Integration

DISH Network and DraftKings have announced a strategic agreement across DISH’s portfolio of brands to bring DraftKings’ sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences directly to DISH customers nationwide, beginning with a first-of-its-kind DraftKings app integration on the DISH TV Hopper platform.

The agreement also allows for subsequent DraftKings sportsbook and daily fantasy experiences with DISH Network’s SLING TV and Boost Mobile in the future.

“The integration with DraftKings is an exciting enhancement for our customers and a great addition to the growing DISH TV Hopper platform — a one-stop entertainment hub,” said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. “We’re thrilled to work with DraftKings to amplify the sports-fan experience, and extend the DraftKings footprint across our unique suite of services, including SLING TV and Boost Mobile, with potential applications across our 5G wireless buildout in the future.”

DISH TV customers with an internet-connected Hopper family receiver will be able to access the DraftKings app to view betting odds and fantasy contests. They can initiate bets or contest entries with DraftKings directly from their TV, then set recordings and watch the live sports that correspond with those bets or fantasy teams.

Once a bet or fantasy contest entry is initiated, customers will be prompted via text message through DraftKings-created technology to complete the transaction within the DraftKings app on their mobile device.

Once launched, DISH TV customers can initiate bets for NCAA basketball, NBA, and NHL from the app via Hopper, with additional features to come.

“Our deal with DISH TV and the technology behind it immerses customers within a next-generation viewership experience and reaches these fanbases in a completely new way,” said Paul Liberman, president of product and technology and co-founder at DraftKings. “This is a unique opportunity for fans to watch games and engage with our real-money products while the technology also allows for further innovation ahead.”

Customers can open and use the DraftKings app while watching any live, on-demand or recorded DISH TV content. The DraftKings app can be accessed via the DISH Voice Remote simply by saying “Launch DraftKings” or from the Apps Menu.

The integrated DraftKings experience is available to all Hopper customers*; placing bets is limited to customers living in states where sports betting is available to DraftKings account holders.

To learn more about the DISH and DraftKings integration, visit mydish.com/draftkings .