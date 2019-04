Photos by Mike Kolch & Dominic Ceraldi

Dirk leads the Mavericks pass the Suns 120-109. Jamal Crawford led all scorers with 51 points but it was Dirks night and he wouldn’t be denied. He ended the game with 30points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. After the game Dirk was honored by several former Mavericks and former greats of the game.