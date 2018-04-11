Dirk Nowitzki’s 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game Tickets Now on Sale

Want to see celebrities play bad baseball for a good cause? Then snag a seat to Dirk Nowitzki’s 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco on Friday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at the Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco (7300 RoughRiders Trail)!

Come out early for family-fun festivities and a Heroes Special Olympics All-Star Softball Game plus a post-game fireworks finale. Over the last few years, the game has sold out so game-goers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.



For the 17th year, two baseball teams made up of celebrity players will slug it out for seven innings of hard-charging, umpires-umpping, trash-talking, base-stealing, home run-hitting baseball! (This marks Dirk’s 7th year to host.)

Dirk is currently rounding up his sports and celeb buddies, from Dallas to Hollywood and beyond. Stay tuned for roster updates as the event nears.

For the latest updates, follow @HeroesCelebrity on Twitter and Heroes Foundation on Facebook.

Tickets are now on sale for $23, $18 and $9 at TicketReturn (972-334-1993 or ticketreturn.com) or at the Dr Pepper Ballpark Box Office during office hours. Will call opens at 10 a.m. the day of the game (June 8).

Proceeds will benefit the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco is the presenting sponsor and sponsor of the fireworks finale. Media partners are Fox 4 and My27, 105.3 The Fan, 98.7 KLUV, 103.7 KVIL, 100.3 Jack-FM and NewsRadio 1080 KRLD.

Friday, June 8, 2018, at 7 p.m. (pre-game 6:30)

Dr Pepper Ballpark

7300 RoughRiders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

5 p.m. – The Heroes Special Olympics All-Star Softball Game

7 p.m. – DIRK NOWITZKI’S 2018 HEROES CELEBRITY BASEBALL GAME

and FIREWORKS FINALE presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco

For more information, go to dnfoundation.org.