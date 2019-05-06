Dirk and Jessica Nowtizki Honored with Roger Staubach Award

The 10th annual Emmitt Smith Celebrity Invitational’s gala took place on Friday evening at the Omni Frisco at The Star and the star-studded affair was highlighted with Dirk Nowitzki and his wife Jessica receiving the prestigious Roger Staubach Award.

“We are extremely honored to have this award with our foundation,” Nowitzki said. “I thank, obviously, Pat and Emmitt for having us and for being really obvious role models for all DFW athletes and how you conduct yourself on and off the field, and strive for greatness.”

Nowitzki retired following his 21 season with the Dallas Mavericks and this was his first public appearance since the final game of this past NBA season when Dallas took on the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.

Next up for Nowitzki is the Heroes Celebrity Baseball Classic on June 7 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Robin Roberts from ABC’s Good Morning America was the emcee for the event.

Former San Diego Chargers and TCU Horned Frogs running back LaDainian Tomlinson and his wife, LaTorsha, were also on hand as the recipients of the Changemaker Award.

The sold out crowd of over 750 people included luminaries such as Torii Hunter, Curtis Martin, Marshall Faulk, Tim Brown, Eddie George, Flozell Adams, Cliff Levingston, John Rocker, Christopher “Kid” Reid, Melissa Rycroft-Strickland, Kenny “The Shark” Gant, Blake Beavan, Cory Proctor, Billy Dawson and 2019 Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris.

The celebrity weekend continued on Saturday with the Celebrity Golf Tournament at TPC Craig Ranch.

For further information Pat and Emmitt Smith Charities, visit emmittsmithcelebrityinvitational.com.