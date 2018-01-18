DFW’s own DJ EJ is slated to DJ Men’s Hockey during the 2018 Winter Olympics

An entertainer with strong ties to sports throughout the Metroplex is going to be an integral part of the 2018 Winter Olympics! DJ EJ, Official DJ for the Dallas Cowboys and many other local sports teams, will provide the in-stadium soundtrack for men’s hockey and the women’s medal games.

If you’ve been to a sporting event in the DFW area, chances are you’ve heard DJ EJ’s work. He controls the music and creates the energy at the venues in which these teams play. Erik Jorgensen (“DJ EJ”) is currently the Official DJ for the Dallas Cowboys, Frisco RoughRiders, TCU Athletics, SMU Football & Basketball, Texas Legends, and the Texas Revolution. He has previous hockey DJ experience with the Dallas Stars (2011-12) and Allen Americans (2012-13), and has been sitting in at Lone Star Brahmas games this winter to prepare for the Olympic games.

In addition to the myriad of American athletes set to compete in these Winter Olympic games, someone else with major DFW ties will represent the metroplex and have a major part in making the 2018 Winter Olympics the best yet! This is a great opportunity to provide your sports-loving audience with a cool local tie to the Winter Olympics.

Men’s Olympic hockey begins February 14th and continues through the gold medal game on February 25th. DJ EJ is slated to leave for South Korea on Monday, January 29th.

The 2018 Winter Olympics take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea. All Men’s hockey games and Women’s medal games will be held at the Gangneung Hockey Centre.

