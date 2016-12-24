Denver Broncos vs New Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – December 25 – 7:30 pm

TV: NBC

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City – Missouri

Records Before the Game

Denver Broncos (8-6, 4-3 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (10-4, 5-2 Home)

Over the last six games the Broncos went 2 and 4 losing to New England, Tennessee, Kansas City and Oakland. The defense has been less than spectacular and the offensive line has served up Trevor Siemian like a Thanksgiving turkey. The champs are looking like they don’t want to play. But Bronco faithfuls knows that’s not true at all. Let’s break down the offense and defense for this contest.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The kids are trying to put their toys together. And now you’re wondering why you got talked into getting a toy with a million pieces…

Why you should watch this game

The Broncos are on the verge of missing the playoffs this year. If they drop this one they would need Oakland to lose and I”m not sure that’s going to happen.

Offensive Game Plan

The Broncos offensive philosophy is run the ball first and the passing game will open up. That’s the plan, but they usually scrap that in the second quarter because they’re usually behind by a touchdown. Trevor Siemian is a good quarterback, but you can’t play the position while laying under defensive tackles and ends. The key is the offensive line. The guys upfront have to do a better job by keeping him upright. The running game with Devontae Booker has to wake up this week. The Broncos are averaging 91.3 yards per game and that’s not good at all. Kansas City gives up 124.7 yards to opposing offenses, so the team has the run the ball, then run it some more.

Defensive Game Plan

The Broncos defense gives up an average of 22.8 points a game. Last year’s defense gave up 14.8. That’s a big difference! That’s basically the difference in a few of their losses this season. Kansas City averages 22.8 points a game and in their last six games they are 4 and 2 with losses to Tennessee and Tampa Bay by two points each. If the defense can get to Alex Smith and rattle him, the Broncos could go into Arrowhead and leave with a win. The linebackers have to step up because the Chiefs offense loves passing to the tight ends. Quick passes to the wide outs keeps opposing defenses guessing from one play to the next. DeMarcus Ware and Jared Crick are both questionable for this week, but both are needed.

Prediction

The Broncos have a 45.8% chance of winning in Arrowhead this week. The over/under for this game is 48, so take the under. I see the Broncos winning by 10. With a win, the playoffs would still be in reach for the Broncos. Final score Broncos 31 – Chiefs 21