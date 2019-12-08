Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans: Game Preview

by: Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans

Sunday December 8 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Denver Broncos ( 4-8 )

Houston Texans ( 8-4 )

The Denver Broncos will meet the Houston Texans in Week 14. It will be just the eighth time the teams have played in the regular season. The Broncos hold a slight 4-3 edge in the all-time series. Another interesting note between these two teams is that the Texans have never taken two in a row from the Broncos. However, with a win over the Broncos last November, the Texans will have a chance to change that on today.

Deshaun Watson starred in prime time, and on this occasion it helped the Houston Texans to their first win over the Patriots since 2010. Watson threw three touchdown passes and grabbed his first career TD reception on a trick play that gave Houston a 28-22 win over New England to help former Patriots assistant O’Brien get his first victory against his former boss Bill Belichick in six tries. Watson did a great job in spreading the ball around against New England and completed passes to seven different players. He threw at least three touchdown passes for the fifth time this season, which is tied for most in the NFL. Watson connected with tight end Darren Fells on a 13-yard touchdown pass to leave him tied for most TD receptions by a tight end this season with seven, which is a franchise record. He also got running back Duke Johnson involved in the passing game and he finished with five receptions for 54 yards.

Houston’s secondary has improved since the early part of the season thanks to three first-round picks that the team has added. Bradley Roby, a first-round pick 2014, had an interception that led to the team’s first touchdown Sunday and added a sack in his return after missing five games with a hamstring injury. The group has also gotten a boost from the addition of Gareon Conley, a first-round pick in 2017 who was traded from Oakland in October, and Vernon Hargreaves, chosen in the first round in 2016, and added by Houston after his release from Tampa Bay last month.

Game Prediction

The Texans didn’t commit a turnover for the third time this season and are 3-0 in those games. As well as Watson has been playing, he’ll need to continue to improve if the Texans hope to wrap up the division title. Tennessee is one game behind Houston in second place in the division with both matchups against the Titans coming in the final three weeks of the season.

Final Score

Denver Broncos – 7

Houston Texans – 35