Deadline Nearing to Participate in Tony Stewart’s Smoke Show Fantasy Camp at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas — The deadline is approaching to sign up for three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart’s “Smoke Show” Fantasy Camp set for Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Texas Motor Speedway.

Interested participants need to secure a spot by Wednesday, Sept. 19, to ensure being fitted for a customized “Smoke Show” firesuit that is among the many perks of the all-day fantasy driving camp that has raised more than $1.5 million for Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter.

The “Smoke Show” puts the fantasy campers into the shoes of a NASCAR driver on race day, with everything from driver introductions and a parade lap to the celebration in Texas Motor Speedway’s iconic Sunoco Victory Lane with the race winner’s cowboy hat and ceremonial pistols.

The nine-hour affair is highlighted by two 10-lap competitive driving sessions in a Team Texas High Performance Driving School stock car with personalized instruction from Stewart as well as a thrilling, heart-pounding three-lap ride around Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval, a track Stewart won on twice in his illustrious career.

The “Smoke Show” also includes a personalized locker filled with special items; personalized video of the driving session; cocktail reception and dinner featuring a Q&A and award presentations with Stewart; and a live auction of the star’s memorabilia.

The cost to participate is $6,000, with all the proceeds benefitting the Texas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

For more information or to sign up, please visit

or call SCC-Texas at 817.215.8421.