Dead & Company Alive and Kicking

06.02.19

Photos by Brian Hutson

Dead & Company came out kicking Tuesday night at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving with a 16-song two-set show.

John Mayer started out on vocals as D & C opened up with “Bertha.”



Bob Weir was not to be outdone as he followed up with “Minglewood Blues.” Weirs voice was as strong as it ever was, giving the younger crowd a taste of what they missed back in the seventies.



A few songs later Mayer, Weir and Oteil Burbridge teamed up on vocals as they paid homage to Deep Ellum with a cover of “Deep Ellum Blues” followed by “Friend of the Devil”, at which point the crowd joined in, nearly overpowering the band as they sang along.



D & C finished off the first set with “Jackstraw” off the Grateful Dead’s album “Europe ’72”, then after a short break opened up the second set with “Shakedown Street”.



Weir sang the last four songs of the set, finishing up with “Good Lovin’,” after which the band came back for one encore, with John Mayer singing “Black Muddy River” to finish up the night.

It was an electrifying show from start to finish, and it was performed in front of a crowd that ran from kids with their parents to Deadheads in their seventies, ensuring that the stories will continue to flow: “When I was a kid my parents took me to see Dead and Company and let me tell you it