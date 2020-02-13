Daylon Swearingen to Replace Injured Sage Kimzey on Team USA Eagles for 2020 PBR Global Cup USA

ARLINGTON, Texas – Two days prior to the 2020 WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, Team USA Eagles coaches Justin McBride (Whitesboro, Texas) and J.W. Hart (Overbrook, Oklahoma) announced a last-minute change to their home nation contingent in naming one of the sport’s biggest young superstars, Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York), to the team’s roster.

Swearingen, the 2019 Intercollegiate Rodeo Association National Championship Bull Riding Champion and PBR Canada Champion, is currently ranked No. 5 in the world.

Sage Kimzey (Strong City, Oklahoma), the coaches’ initial selection for Team USA’s sixth spot, sustained an ankle injury while competing at the San Antonio Rodeo earlier in the week which relegated him to the sidelines.

The fourth edition of the PBR Global Cup, the only nation vs. nation bull riding competition, will make its second stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on February 15-16, 2020. The new team tournament debuted in Edmonton, Alberta, in November 2017, visited Sydney, Australia, in June 2018, and most recently stopped in Arlington this past February.

The 2020 PBR Global Cup USA will mark Swearingen’s debut at the “Olympics of bull riding.”

His selection comes after a historic 2019 season for the now 20-year-old.

After winning the Intercollegiate Rodeo Association National Championship with Panola College, and being crowned the National Champion in bull riding, in June, Swearingen qualified for both the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and PBR World Finals, becoming the youngest bull rider in history to qualify for both season-culminating events.

A top-contender for the 2019 PBR Rookie of the Year race, Swearingen concluded his first year competing on the elite Unleash The Beast a career-high No. 13 in the world.

Swearingen was also active in PBR Canada competition, crowned the nation’s national champion.

Winning two regular-season Canadian Monster Energy Tour events, Swearingen capped the year with a victory at the Canadian National Finals propelling him to the 2019 PBR Canada Championship.

Thus far in 2020, Swearingen has been electric.

Finishing 14th after his first-ever appearance at the annual, season-launch Major in New York City, Swearingen rode to his first premier series event win the following weekend in Chicago. Also finishing third in Sacramento, California, Swearingen is now No. 5 in the world, 183.59 points behind No. 1 Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil).

The complete Team USA Eagles roster is now: Head Coach McBride, Assistant Coach Hart, Honorary Assistant Coach Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas), Honorary Assistant Coach Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Arkansas), Jess Lockwood (Volborg, Montana), Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas), Cody Teel (Kountze, Texas), Matt Triplett (Columbia Falls, Montana), Cole Melancon (Paris, Texas) and Swearingen.

Tickets for the 2020 WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy are on sale now and can be purchased at the AT&T Stadium Box Office, online at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com, or via the phone at (800) 732-1727.

For more information on the event, including premium experience and elite seats offerings, visit PBR.com/GlobalCup.