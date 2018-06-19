By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series: Episode 2 will air on June 19, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (Fight Pass)

DWIGHT “THE BODY SNATCHER” GRANT (7-1-0) vs TYLER “ZOMBIE” HILL (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Grant brings Kung Fu and jiu-jitsu. Hill brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Two strikers will be going head-to-head in this bout. Based on techniques Hill’s kickboxing and Muay Thai appear more accurate than Grant’s Kung Fu. Grant could try his jiu-jitsu, but that doesn’t look too good against Hill’s own. My prediction: Hill wins via knockout in Round 1.

RYAN “SUPERMAN” SPANN (10-5-0) vs EMILIANO “HE-MAN” SORDI (16-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Spann brings striking, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Sordi brings striking, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-equipped, but Sordi’s striking is deadlier. Spann has taekwondo; Sordi’s kickboxing is better. Spann will have to try to pressure Sordi in order to stand a chance. That may be too difficult for him to accomplish. My prediction: Sordi wins via TKO in Round 1.

GIGA CHIKADZE (5-1-0) vs AUSTIN SPRINGER (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Chikadze brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and karate. Springer brings striking and grappling. Both are skilled; Chikadze has more effective striking. His combinations of kickboxing and Muay Thai are superior to any striking techniques Springer may possess. Springer’s defense also can’t match up to Chikadze’s karate. My prediction: Chikadze wins via unanimous decision.

ANTHONY “FLUFFY” HERNANDEZ (6-0-0) vs JORDAN “THE BEVERLY HILLS NINJA” WRIGHT (9-0-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the middleweight division. Hernandez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Wright brings kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. From experience, Wright’s kickboxing and karate will get the best of Hernandez. Hernandez has jiu-jitsu, but it’s really not that great. Wright’s jiu-jitsu is much more well-rounded making him the better opponent. My prediction: Wright wins via unanimous decision.

MATT SAYLES (6-1-0) vs YAZAN YAZZLE DAZZLE” HAJEH (6-0-0)

This is a three-round main event in the featherweight division. Sayles brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Hajeh brings striking and taekwondo. Very even both are. Though, Sayles jiu-jitsu appears greater than Hajeh’s taekwondo. Yes, Hajeh’s taekwondo is deadly and could be a problem for Sayles; Sayles’ jiu-jitsu is always on target. My prediction: Sayles wins via submission in Round 1.