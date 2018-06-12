Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Preview

Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series episode one will air on June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (Fight Pass)

KEVIN “TRAILBLAZER” HOLLAND (12-3-0) vs WILL “THE BROWN BOMBER” SANTIAGO (9-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Holland brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Santiago brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Identical fights, but Holland seems to have better experience. His striking and grappling are more well-rounded than Santiago’s. Santiago could try to out grappling Holland, but that may be of little use since his jiu-jitsu is not that great. My prediction: Holland wins via unanimous decision.

MONTEL “QUIK” JACKSON (2-0-0) vs RICO DISCIULLO (9-1-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Jackson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Disciullo brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both have enough skills to begin their career, but Disciullo appears more aggressive. His striking is more accurate and faster where Jackson seems to only have enough to get by. Jackson must try to increase his jiu-jitsu to stand a chance or it will be lights out. My prediction: Disciullo wins via knockout in Round 1.



GREG HARDY (0-0-0) vs AUSTEN LANE (0-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Hardy brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Lane brings striking and grappling. Two NFL players turned mixed-martial artist─should be interesting. No experience it’s hard to pick a favorite, but Lane might be the one to take this fight. Hardy has boxing and kickboxing to use, though he has never had to use it. Lane seems more fit for this fight and looks to put on different performance. My prediction: Lane wins via TKO in Round 1.

CHRIS “ACTION-MAN” CURTIS (18-5-0) vs SEAN “THE UNPREDICTABLE ONE” LALLY (8-2-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Curtis brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Lally brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Two more identical fighters. However, Lally seems more well-paced. Curtis has great striking power, but he doesn’t seem to be stable while using it. Lally sets up his strikes in a timely manner while wearing his opponents down. Curtis doesn’t and will look to be his downfall. My prediction: Lally wins via TKO in Round 2.

ALONZO MENIFELD (6-0-0) vs DASHAWN “BUCK, THE 400-POUND SILVERBACK” BOATWRIGHT (3-0-0)

This is a three-round main event in the light heavyweight division. Menifeld brings striking and grappling. Boatwright brings striking and grappling. Both have their own techniques, but Menifeld appears to be more well-rounded. His striking and grappling are more thought-out; Boatwright, not so much. Unless Boatwright gains the upper hand early in the fight this appears to be a one-sided beating. My prediction: Menifeld wins via submission in Round 3.