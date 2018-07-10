By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Episode 4 will air on July 10, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (Fight Pass)

JALIN “THE TARANTULA” TURNER (6-3-0) vs MAX “MAD” MUSTAKI (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Turner brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Mustaki brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Similar style, but Mustaki has an actual style of striking from his boxing technique. That is what will be the key to this fight. Yes, they both know jiu-jitsu, but Mustaki’s boxing still gives him more power. My prediction: Mustaki wins via TKO in Round 1.

JORDAN ESPINOSA (11-5-0, 1 NC) vs RILEY “THE PERFECT STORM” DUTRO (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Espinosa brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Dutro brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded in striking and grappling. Dutro seems to have more techniques with his boxing and kickboxing than Espinosa has with Muay Thai. Their jiu-jitsu can come into play: it will probably not even be used; they both rely heavily on their striking power. My prediction: Dutro wins via unanimous decision.

TOBY “2QUICK” MISECH (9-4-0) vs RICKY “EL GALLERO” PALACIOS (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Misech brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Palacios brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. As well-equipped as these fighters are; Palacios has more power in his striking and better wrestling than Misech’s jiu-jitsu. With that in mind, Palacios looks to dominate this fight with ease until finally putting Misech out of his misery. My prediction: Palacios wins via submission in Round 2.

BEVON LEWIS (5-0-0) vs ALTON “THE BO-MAN” CUNNINGHAM (3-0-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the middleweight division. Lewis brings kickboxing and grappling. Cunningham brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can finish fights with ease, but Lewis seems to have more power in doing it. His kickboxing is legit and will be a real problem for Cunningham to get around. Cunningham must try to use his jiu-jitsu to have a chance, but even Lewis has jiu-jitsu to counter his. My prediction: Lewis wins via knockout in Round 1.

KEVIN “ANGEL OF DEATH” AGUILAR (14-1-0) vs JOEY GOMEZ (7-0-0)

This is a three-round main event in the lightweight division. Aguilar brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Gomez brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Two impressive fighters, but Gomez seems to be more impressive. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling are a perfect combination where Aguilar only has jiu-jitsu to use. Even Gomez’s kickboxing is more efficient than any striking technique Aguilar may possess. My prediction: Gomez wins via submission in Round 1.