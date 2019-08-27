Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – 08/27 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series episode ten will air on August 27, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (ESPN+)

DYLAN LOCKARD (6-1-0) vs TJ “DOWNTOWN” BROWN (13-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Lockard brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Brown brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both are well-rounded with their jiu-jitsu; Lockard possesses greater ground-and-pound. He will outstrike Brown on their feet before taking him down. There he will go all out until Brown can no longer continue. My prediction: Lockard wins via TKO in Round 1.

BEN “SEKI” SOSOLI (7-2-0) vs DUSTIN JOYNSON (5-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Sosoli brings striking and judo. Joynson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are undefeated; Joynson looks to remain undefeated with the help of his jiu-jitsu. He will be able to out grapple Sosoli even with the aid of his judo. Joynson will maintain control until he forces Sosoli to quit. My prediction: Joynson wins via submission in Round 2.

SANG “THE KOREAN ASSASSIN” HOON YOO (5-0-0) vs PETER “SLIPPERY PETE” BARRETT (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Yoo brings striking. Barrett brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Yoo is fast and pretty accurate with his striking. However, Barrett is more aggressive and brings more power in his strikes. His Muay Thai will prove too much for Yoo the moment the fight begins. This will cause Yoo to panic and try to find a quick finish only to eat nasty strikes from Barrett. My prediction: Barrett wins via knockout in Round 1.

KAILAN HILL (5-0-0) vs IMPA “TSHILOBO” KASANGANAY (5-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Hill brings striking and grappling. Kasanganay brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Kasanganay brings better grappling with his jiu-jitsu; Hill is better with controlling his opponents. He will be able to defend against all of Kasanganay’s takedown attempts while throwing shots. He will then bring him to the ground and go full ground-and-pound until Kasanganay can no longer defend. My prediction: Hill wins via TKO in Round 3.

DUSKO TODOROVIC (8-0-0) vs TEDDY “BEAR” ASH (14-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Todorovic brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Ash brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Todorovic is far more aggressive with his ground-and-pound. Ash will rely heavily on his jiu-jitsu to try and save himself, but it won’t be enough. Todorovic will control him before taking him down and going all out with his ground-and-pound. My prediction: Todorovic wins via TKO in Round 3.