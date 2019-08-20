Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – 8/20 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series episode nine will air on August 20, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (ESPN+)

RICKY “THE KARATE KID” STEELE (5-0-0) vs PHIL “HITMAN” CARACAPPA (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Steele brings karate and grappling. Caracappa brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Steele’s karate appears to be a challenge for Caracappa. However, Caracappa’s speed and power will surpass Steele’s karate. He will hit him hard and keep up the attack until Rowe can no longer continue. My prediction: Caracappa wins via TKO in Round 2.

MICOL DI SEGNI (7-2-0) vs MALLORY MARTIN (4-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Segni brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Martin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style, but Martin brings better control. He will be able to pressure Segni with his jiu-jitsu and use some ground-and-pound. Segni will try to defend, but it won’t be much use. My prediction: Martin wins via unanimous decision.

DESMOND “THE TYRANT” TORRES (7-1-0) vs STEVE “MEAN MACHINE” GARCIA JR. (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Torres brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Garcia brings striking and grappling. They both can strike; Torres is the better grappler and that is where he will beat Garcia. His jiu-jitsu will prove too much for Garcia as Garcia doesn’t have much grappling of his own. He’ll land some heavy shots while on their feet. Once they go to the ground Torres will control him with ease. My prediction: Torres wins via submission in Round 3.

MARCOS “THE HAWK” BRIGAGAO (11-0-0) vs JAMAL “THE STORMTROOPER” POGUES (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Brigagao brings striking and grappling. Pogues brings striking and grappling. Similar style; Brigagao is more well-rounded. he will attack Pogues more efficiently and catch him off guard. Once he does that he will bring him to the ground and out grapple him. Pogues will try to defend, but Brigagao will be too fast for him. My prediction: Brigagao wins via submission in Round 1.

LEON SHAHBAZYAN (7-1-0) vs PHILIP “THE FRESH PRINCE” ROWE (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Shahbazyan brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rowe brings striking and jiu-jitsu. These two can grapple and strike; Shahbazyan is more aggressive. He will attack Rowe head-on and keep going at him. Rowe will try for a takedown, but will only get caught by Shahbazyan’s hands. My prediction: Shahbazyan wins via TKO in Round 1.