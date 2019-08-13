Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – 08/13 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series episode eight will air on August 13, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (ESPN+)

KARL “NO WORRIES” REED (6-1-0) vs JULIUS ANGLICKAS (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Reed brings karate and wrestling. Anglickas brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Reeds karate will give him great defense against all Anglickas’ attacks. Anglickas will try using his jiu-jitsu, but he will be stopped by Reed’s wrestling. Once Reed’s wrestling comes into fill gear Anglickas will find himself defenseless. My prediction: Reed wins via submission in Round 2.

TONY GRAVELY (18-5-0) vs RAY “THE JUDGE” RODRIGUEZ (15-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Gravely brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rodriguez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Gravely’s jiu-jitsu will be the key factor in this fight. Rodriguez possesses jiu-jitsu of his own. but it’s not up to the level of Gravely’s. Gravely will maintain control and keep Rodriguez right at bay until forcing him to quit. My prediction: Gravely wins via submission in Round 2.

SHANNA “THE SHANIMAL” YOUNG (6-1-0) vs SARAH “TOO SWEET” ALPAR (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Young brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Alpar brings striking and grappling. Both can strike; Young has more grappling. She will use her jiu-jitsu to quickly take control of the fight. Alpar does not have much grappling of her own, which will cause her to become a sitting duck. My prediction: Young wins via submission in Round 1.

BROK “CHATA TUSKA” WEAVER (13-4-0) vs DEVIN “THE PRODIGY” SMYTH (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Weaver brings striking and jiu-jitsu Smyth brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They are fairly even on their techniques; Smyth paces himself better. He will be setting up his attacks while keeping his cardio full. Weaver will keep up with him for the first round or two but soon grow exhausted. My prediction: Smyth wins via unanimous decision.

HERDEM ALACABEK (5-0-0) vs WILLIAM “KNIGHTMARE” KNIGHT (4-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Alacabek brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Knight brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both can grapple, but Knight is better with his hands. He will attack Alacabek right away and keep him under pressure. Alacabek will try to bring the fight to the ground, but will only be caught by Knight’s power. My prediction: Knight wins via knockout in Round 1.