Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 08/07 Preview

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Episode 8 will air on August 7, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (Fight Pass)

KENNEDY “AFRICAN SAVAGE” NZECHUKWU (3-0-0) vs DENNIS “THE BEARD” BRYANT (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Nzechukwu brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Bryant brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both have striking power, but the boxing of Bryant is more than Nzechukwu can handle. Yes, Nzechukwu has jiu-jitsu to even the score. At the same time, Bryant’s wrestling is much better. His takedown defense is better too making it seem like this fight will be decided on who hits harder. My prediction: Bryant wins via knockout in Round 1.

J.R. “BAM BAM” COUGHRAN (4-0-0) vs ALEX GILPIN (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Coughran brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Gilpin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Evenly matched they are. The jiu-jitsu of Gilpin appears more well-rounded and that will give him the edge. Coughran’s striking could prove trouble for Gilpin, but he might not be fast enough. My prediction: Gilpin wins via unanimous decision.

JOSEPH LOWRY (7-0-0) vs DEVONTE “KING KAGE” SMITH (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Lowry brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Smith brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have striking, but the wrestling and jiu-jitsu Lowry possesses is too much for Smith. Yes, Smith’s striking is far better─still not enough to fight Lowry’s grappling. In the end, Lowry looks to bring the fight to the ground and gas Smith until he can’t defend himself. My prediction: Lowry wins via submission in Round 2.

BOBBY “THE WOLFMAN” MOFFETT (11-3-0) vs JACOB “THE KILLER” KILBURN (3-0-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Moffett brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Kilburn brings striking, karate, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both and great grapplers, but Moffett’s grappling is much superior. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations show better aggression and style than Kilburn’s judo and jiu-jitsu. There is still striking and karate Kilburn has, but that doesn’t seem like enough to stand with Moffett. My prediction: Moffett wins via submission in Round 2.

GREG HARDY (1-0-0) vs TEBARIS “BOOM” GORDON (3-0-0)

This is a three-round main event in the heavyweight division. Hardy brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Gordon brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Two heavy hitters in the heavyweight division will be going at it. Hardy’s striking power is dangerous and fast─so is Gordon. Hardy should take this fight with ease, but he has not faced a real fighter yet. Gordon is very dangerous and looks to show what it takes to make it in mixed martial arts. My prediction: Gordon wins via knockout in Round 1.