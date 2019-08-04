Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – 08/06 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series episode seven will air on August 6, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (ESPN+)

DWIGHT JOSEPH (9-1-0) vs JAY PERRIN (8-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Joseph brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Perrin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-equipped, but Joseph is better with his control game. Perrin will try to attack Joseph and take him to the ground; Joseph will avoid with his takedown defense. Joseph will then take Perrin to the ground and keep him there for the majority of the fight. My prediction: Joseph wins via unanimous decision.

ANDRE “SERGIPANO” MUNIZ (17-4-0) vs TAYLOR “TOMBSTONE” JOHNSON (5-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Muniz brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Johnson brings striking and wrestling. Muniz’s jiu-jitsu looks to challenge Johnson’s wrestling, that will not be the case. Johnson’s wrestling more conditioned and will overpower Muniz’s jiu-jitsu. This will leave Muniz open for vicious ground-and-pound and Johnson will waste no time with it. My prediction: Johnson wins via TKO in Round 1.

HERBERT “THE BLAZE” BURNS (8-2-0) vs DARRICK MINNER (22-9-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Burns brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Minner brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Identical fighters going head-to-head should be fun. Minner’s experience looks to get the best of Burns. Burns will use his speed to keep Minner under his control. He will pressure him and wear him down before bringing him to the ground. My prediction: Burns wins via submission in Round 2.

MARILIA “CHOCOLATE” SANTOS (10-2-0) vs LUCREZIA RIA (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Santos brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Ria brings striking and judo. Santos’ aggression and power seem like trouble for Ria. Ria will counter with her judo to control Santos early on. Santos will try to grapple with her. Ria will be far ahead of her once bringing her to the ground. My prediction: Ria wins via submission in Round 1.

OMAR MORALES (7-0-0) vs HARVEY “FIGHTBOT” PARK (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Morales brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Park brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are great grapplers; Park is better. His speed and accuracy will be too much for Morales. Morales will try to bring Park to the ground only for Park to counter with his takedown. There Park will out grapple him with no difficulty. My prediction: Park wins via submission in Round 1.