Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 07/31 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Episode 7 will air on July 31, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (Fight Pass)

JUAN “THE KRAKEN” ADAMS (2-0-0) vs SHAWN TEED (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Adams brings striking and wrestling. Teed brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both have a good early career, but Adams looks to go on to improve. His striking is deadlier and wrestling is more well-rounded. Teed has jiu-jitsu to use─he doesn’t use it enough to be good with it. My prediction: Adams wins via knockout in Round 1.

MAURICE MITCHELL (11-1-0) vs JORDAN “NATIVE PSYCHO” GRIFFIN (16-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Mitchell brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Griffin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The striking power of Griffin is a dangerous weapon; Mitchell’s is far more dangerous. His boxing and kickboxing are beyond what Griffin possesses. Even his jiu-jitsu mixed with his wrestling give him more advantage over the jiu-jitsu of Griffin. My prediction: Mitchell wins via unanimous decision.

IAN “THE HURRICANE” HEINISCH (10-1-0) vs JUSTIN “THE FORT” SUMTER (4-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Heinisch brings boxing and wrestling. Sumter brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both are skilled in striking and grappling; Heinisch has greater striking from his boxing. Sumter doesn’t have any style of striking and that is why he won’t be able to stand with Heinisch. He does have jiu-jitsu to, but that doesn’t look like it will do much against Heinisch’s wrestling. My prediction: Heinisch wins via TKO in Round 1.

DON’TALE “KING KONG” MAYES (4-2-0) vs MITCHELL “THE SNIPER” SIPE (4-0-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Mayes brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Sipe brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Two identical fighters, but Sipe’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations appear too much for Mayes. Mayes could use his boxing to really pressure Sipe; Sipe will also do the same. My prediction: Sipe wins via unanimous decision.

ROOSEVELT “THE PREDATOR” ROBERTS (5-0-0) vs GARRETT “GLORY TO GOD” GROSS (11-6-0)

This is a three-round main event in the lightweight division. Roberts brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Gross brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Identical these fighters are; Roberts has better jiu-jitsu. Gross has jiu-jitsu as well, but it’s not as good. His striking is legit. However, Roberts has a great defense and that may be too much for Gross. My prediction: Roberts wins via submission in Round 2.