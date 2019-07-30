Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – 07/30 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series episode six will air on July 30, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (ESPN+)

MICHAL “BLACKBEARD” MARTINEK (7-0-0) vs RODRIGO “ZE COLMEIA” NASCIMENTO (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Martinek brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Nascimento brings striking and grappling. Martinek’s power will get the best of Nascimento. He will be able to control him by unleashing strikes to keep him at bay. He will then move to his jiu-jitsu to wear Nascimento down even more. This plan of attack will continue until the final bell. My prediction: Martinek wins via unanimous decision.

DANIEL “D-ROD” RODRIGUEZ (8-1-0) vs RICCO “THE TIGGERMAN” FARRINGTON (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Rodriguez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Farrington brings striking and grappling. They both can strike; it is Rodriguez’s jiu-jitsu, which will make all the difference. Farrington can grapple but does not have any specific skills. Rodriguez will bring him to the ground and control him until he forces Farrington to quit. My prediction: Rodriguez wins via submission in Round 2.

MARIYA AGAPOVA (6-0-0) vs TRACY CORTEZ (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Agapova brings striking and grappling. Cortez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Cortez’s jiu-jitsu appears to be trouble for Agapova. Agapova will counter with her striking. She will defend against all of Cortez’s takedowns and keep attacking her with punches. She will keep heavy attacks until Cortez can take no more. My prediction: Agapova wins via TKO in Round 3.

STEVEN “THE NINJA” NGUYEN (6-0-0) vs AALON CRUZ (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Nguyen brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Cruz brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Nguyen is better at pacing himself. He will be able to keep Cruz under pressure while wearing him out. He will even avoid any takedowns and counter with his own at times. My prediction: Nguyen wins via unanimous decision.

ALEKSA CAMUR (4-0-0) vs FABIO CHERANT (4-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Camur brings striking and grappling. Cherant brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are fast, but Cherant is more efficient with catching opponents. He will study Camur enough until finding an opening to bring him to the ground. There he will use his jiu-jitsu and force Camur to quit. My prediction: Cherant wins via submission in Round 1.