Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – 07/23 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series episode five will air on July 23, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (ESPN+)

BILLY QUARANTILLO (11-2-0) vs KAMUELA “THE “JAWAIIAN” KIRK (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Quarantillo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Kirk brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Quarantillo is faster and more efficient with his jiu-jitsu. Kirk has great jiu-jitsu as well, but it’s not as good as Quarantillo’s. Quarantillo will pressure Kirk right away before bringing him to the ground and out grappling him to a submission hold. My prediction: Quarantillo wins via submission in Round 1.

JAMAHAL “SWEET DREAMS” HILL (5-0-0) vs ALEXANDER POPPECK (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Hill brings striking and grappling. Poppeck brings striking and grappling. Almost identical in style; Hill seems to be faster and more precise. Poppeck will be able to keep up for the first part but will fall behind as the fight progresses. Hill will continue to attack heavily upon Poppeck until the very end. My prediction: Hill wins via unanimous decision.

CHRISTIAN “HOLLYWOOD” LOHSEN (7-1-0) vs JJ BOSNIAN BOMBER” OKANOVICH (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Lohsen brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Okanovich brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are fantastic grapplers; Lohsen is better. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations will overpower Okanovich’s judo and jiu-jitsu. Okanovich will be defending heavily, but he will soon grow tired and expose his weak spot. My prediction: Lohsen wins via submission in Round 3.

RAMAZAN KURAMAGOMEDOV (5-0-0) vs JORDAN WILLIAMS (8-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Kuramagomedov brings striking and sambo. Williams brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The jiu-jitsu Williams possesses can give Kuramagomedov trouble. That will not be the case as Kuramagomedov’s sambo is far greater. He will overpower any grappling techniques Williams tries to pull on him while using his ground-and-pound. My prediction: Kuramagomedov wins via unanimous decision.

ADLI “SUNSHINE” EDWARDS (6-1-0) vs TERRANCE “T.WRECKS” MCKINNEY (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Edwards rings striking and jiu-jitsu. McKinney brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; McKinney uses his jiu-jitsu more efficiently. He will be too fast for Edwards and will catch him early with a takedown. There he will grapple with him until locking him in a sleeper hold. My prediction: McKinney wins via submission in Round 1.