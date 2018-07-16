Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 07/17 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Episode 5 will air on July 17, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (Fight Pass)

EDMEN “THE GOLDEN BOY” SHAHBAZYAN (6-0-0) vs ANTONIO “DOOMSDAY” JONES (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Shahbazyan brings boxing, Shotokan Karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Jones brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both highly efficient fighters; Jones appears to have better striking from his Muay Thai. The karate Shahbazyan possesses will be a challenge or Jones, but that doesn’t seem to be enough to stop him. My prediction: Jones wins via knockout in Round 2.

AUSTIN “AK-47” VANDERFORD (3-0-0) vs ANGELO “BABY MONSTER” TREVINO (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Vanderford brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Trevino brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Well-rounded are these fighters; however Trevino has greater striking. Vanderford really has no specific striking style. Trevino has boxing and Muay Thai, which he will be using to lay a beating on Vanderford. There is jiu-jitsu and wrestling for Vanderford to use, but that will not be much help. My prediction: Trevino wins via knockout in Round 1.

MAKI “COCONUT BOMBZ” PITOLO (9-4-0) vs CHIBWIKEM ONYENEGECHA-PALMER (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Pitolo brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Onyenegecha brings striking. Not much of a matchup here with Onyenegecha only having striking where as Pitolo comes in with boxing and jiu-jitsu. In that case, Pitolo looks to take this fight to the ground where he will be tearing Onyenegecha apart. Onyenegecha’s only hope is to keep the fight standing, but with no proper takedown defense that seems impossible. My prediction: Pitolo wins via submission in Round 1.

VINCE “VANDETTA” MORALES (7-1-0) vs DOMINGO “SON OF FIRE” PILARTE (7-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the bantamweight division. Morales brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Pilarte brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Similar style, only Pilarte has the wrestling skills to use as well. That is what will give Pilarte the advantage as he will have better control and pacing. Morales’ jiu-jitsu can be a big issue, but with Pilarte’s jiu-jitsu, he doesn’t seem to have much to use. My prediction: Pilarte wins via unanimous decision.

MAYCEE “THE FUTURE” BARBER (4-0-0) vs JAMIE COLLEEN (4-1-0)

This is a three-round main event in the women’s strawweight division. Barber brings striking, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Colleen brings striking, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. As skilled as both female fighters are; Colleen’s kickboxing appears to be a great threat. On Barber’s side, the karate she possesses is nothing to shy away from. It doesn’t look to be enough to keep Colleen at bay. My prediction: Colleen wins via unanimous decision.

