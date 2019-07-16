Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – 07/16 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Episode 4 will air on July 16, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (ESPN+)

BRENDAN “ALL IN” ALLEN (11-3-0) vs AARON JEFFERY (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Allen brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jeffery brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Allen’s jiu-jitsu is more efficient and will prove to be too much for Jeffery. Jeffery will try to defend with his own, but it will be of no use. Allen will control him right away and out grapple him with almost no effort. My prediction: Allen wins via submission in Round 1.

LANCE “THE TORNADO” LAWRENCE (5-0-0) vs KEVIN “EL NINO BALA” SYLER (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Lawrence brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Syler brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-equipped, but Lawrence is just a tad more experienced. They will keep up with each; Lawrence will eventually pull ahead and score heavy points. Syler will try to gain control but will be a little too late in the final moments of the fight. My prediction: Lawrence wins via split decision.

DONTALE “KONG” MAYES (6-2-0) vs RICARDO “ALEMAO” PRASEL (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Mayes brings kickboxing and judo. Prasel brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Mayes’ kickboxing is what will make the difference in this fight. By using it he will outstrike Prasel while keeping him at bay. Prasel will try to use his jiu-jitsu, Mayes will counter with his own. My prediction: Mayes wins via TKO in Round 2.

ARMANDO “LA LUMBRE” VILLARREAL (5-1-0) vs ODE “THE JAMAICAN SENSATION” OSBOURNE (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Villarreal brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Osbourne brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The grappling of Villarreal is always on point and will be too much for Osbourne. Osbourne will try using his striking, but he will be taken to the ground and out grappled. My prediction: Villarreal wins via submission in Round 1.

STEPHEN “THE PREDATOR” REGMAN (9-3-0) vs ANTONIO ARROYO (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Regman boxing and jiu-jitsu. Arroyo brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. A very even matchup; Regman’s striking is more efficient. He will hit harder and faster, which will make all the difference. Arroyo will try to strike with him, but it will prove to be of no use. My prediction: Regman wins via TKO in Round 3.