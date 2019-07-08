Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 07/09 Preview

Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series episode three will air on July 9, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

-Main Card (ESPN+)

JONATHAN PEARCE (8-3-0) VS. JACOB “LIL BADGER” ROSALES (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Pearce brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rosales brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Rosales contains more experience. His striking and grappling are more accurate and will prove too much for Pearce. Pearce will be able to stand and grappling with him, but only to a certain extent. My prediction: Rosales wins via unanimous decision.

MAKI PITOLO (11-4-0) VS. JUSTIN “THE FORT” SUMTER (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Pitolo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Sumter brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Sumter throws better strikes. Pitolo does as well, but he can’t withstand them as good as Sumter. Sumter will attack and keep pressure on him until Pitolo can no longer go on. My prediction: Sumter wins via TKO in round 2.

CHRIS OCON (4-0-0) VS. HUNTER AZURE (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Ocon brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Azure brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both rely greatly on their grappling; Azure is the one who is more well-rounded. His jiu-jitsu is cleaner and he executes it better. Ocon’s jiu-jitsu is good, but it’s not up to the level of Azure. My prediction: Azure wins via submission in round 3.

ANTONIO “MALVADEZA” TROCOLI (11-3-0) VS. KENNETH “YMIR” BERGH (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Trocoli brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Bergh brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Trocoli’s experience appears to give him the advantage─that will not be the case. Bergh will be able to control him with his jiu-jitsu along with some ground-and-pound. This style will continue until the final bell. My prediction: Bergh wins via unanimous decision.

JAMES “JESSE” WALLACE (9-2-0) VS. JOSEPH SOLECKI (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Wallace brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Solecki brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Wallace brings more grappling. His combinations of judo and jiu-jitsu will overpower Solecki’s jiu-jitsu. Solecki will be able to defend for a while but is defense will soon give in. My prediction: Wallace wins via submission in round 2.