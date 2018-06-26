Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – 06/26 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series episode three will air on June 26, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (Fight Pass)

TIM “THE BEAR” CARON (7-1-0) vs ANDREW “THE SNIPER” TODHUNTER (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Caron brings striking, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Todhunter brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The striking power looks good for Caron, but not so much on the grappling. Todhunter’s jiu-jitsu is more well-rounded and could overpower Caron’s jiu-jitsu with ease. Caron still has striking; not enough to defend himself from Todhunter’s takedowns. My prediction: Todhunter wins via submission in Round 1.

JULIAN “JUICY J” EROSA (15-4-0) vs JAMELL “PRETTY BOY” EMMERS (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Erosa brings striking, judo and jiu-jitsu. Emmers brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have striking, but Erosa’s grappling is more efficient. Emmer’s has some jiu-jitsu to try and compete with Erosa─not enough. Unless Emmers can stay standing he really doesn’t look fit to face someone like Erosa. My prediction: Erosa wins via submission in Round 2.



GREG “RIBZ” REBELLO (22-7-0) vs ANGEL “THE DREAM DE ANDA (18-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Rebello brings boxing. kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. De Anda brings striking, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Well-rounded these fighters are. From experience, Rebello’s striking ability seems too dangerous for De Anda to face. De Anda can use his jiu-jitsu, but that alone will not be enough. My prediction: Rebello wins via TKO in Round 3.

AUSTIN “THE FLASH” TWEEDY (8-1-0) vs TE’JOVAN “TANGO” EDWARDS (4-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the lightweight division. Tweedy brings taekwondo, pankration, and jiu-jitsu. Edwards brings striking and wrestling. Both have great grappling, but Tweedy’s striking is better. His taekwondo and pankration will be too difficult for Edwards to handle. Edwards’ only hope is to use his wrestling and try to wear Tweedy down or face a bloody beating. My prediction: Tweedy wins via submission in Round 2.

ANTONINA “LA PANTERA” SHEVCHENKO (3-0-0) vs JAIMEE “QUEENIE” NIEVERA (7-3-0)

This is a three-round main event in the women’s flyweight division. Shevchenko brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and judo. Juarez brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Two well-equipped fighters ready to go to war. Juarez has great boxing and judo─not as dangerous or aggressive as Shevchenko. Shevchenko’s Muay Thai and taekwondo are on another level to where Juarez will not stand a great chance. My prediction: Shevchenko wins via knockout in Round 1.