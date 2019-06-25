Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – 06/25 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series episode two will air on June 25, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (ESPN+)

MILES “CHAPO” JOHNS (8-0-0) vs RICHIE “THE MILFORD MAULER” SANTIAGO (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Johns brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Santiago brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. From what both bring Santiago appears to take this fight. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling combination will prove to be too much for Johns to handle. Johns will try to defend with his jiu-jitsu, but it won’t be enough. My prediction: Santiago wins via unanimous decision.

MICHAEL “THE DON” LOMBARDO (8-1-0) vs KYLE DAUKAUS (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Lombardo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Daukaus brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Daukaus is more well-rounded with his techniques. His jiu-jitsu is better and his ability to control is at a higher level. Lombardo as good defense, but it’s not up to the level of Daukaus’ power. My prediction: Daukaus wins via submission in Round 1.

ZACK “GOD’S WARRIOR” ZANE (12-7-0) vs JUSTIN “J-TRAIN” GONZALES (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Zane brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Gonzales brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Zane’s judo and jiu-jitsu seem to be trouble for Gonzales. However, Gonzales is more aggressive and has a better defense. He will be able to turn the tides easily hen Zane tries to use his grappling. He will then gain control and out grapple Zane until he is forced to quit. My prediction: Gonzales wins via submission in Round 2.

ALTON “THE BO-MAN” CUNNINGHAM (7-1-0) vs TONY JOHNSON (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Cunningham brings striking. Johnson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Johnson’s jiu-jitsu could give Cunningham trouble. That will not be the case Cunningham’s striking will prove to be too much for Johnson. He will attack Johnson right away and keep him under pressure until he puts him away. My prediction: Cunningham wins via knockout in Round 1.

MIGUEL “CARAMEL THUNDER” BAEZA (6-0-0) vs VICTOR REYNA (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Baeza brings striking. Reyna brings striking. Both rely on their striking abilities to win fights, so this will be an all-around standup fight. They both are faster and throw heavy hands; Baeza is the better striker. He will pressure Reyna harder and wear him down faster. This will cause Reyna to leave himself exposed and give Baeza the opening to put him away. My prediction: Baeza wins via knockout in Round 1.