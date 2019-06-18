Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – 06/18 Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series episode one will air on June 18, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Main Card (ESPN+)

YORGAN DE CASTRO (4-0-0) vs ALTON MEEKS (3-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Castro brings striking and grappling. Meeks brings striking. They both can strike and have power; Castro has enough grappling to control this fight. Meeks will be defending well and pressure Castro. Castro will be able to take him down and control the fight enough to slip by the judges. My prediction: Castro wins via split decision.

BILL “SENOR PERFECTO” ALGEO (12-3-0) vs BRENDAN LOUGHNANE (16-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Algeo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Loughnane brings striking. Algeo’s jiu-jitsu appears to be too much for Loughnane. However, Loughnane has better striking power and Algeo will not be able to hold up. He will get rocked early and Loughnane will go in for the kill and put Algeo’s lights out. My prediction: Loughnane wins via knockout in Round 1.

KALI “POP TART” ROBBINS (6-2-0) vs HANNAH “QUEEN OF SPARTA” GOLDY (4-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Robbins brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Goldy brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both have good jiu-jitsu, but Goldy has better striking. His boxing will get the best of Robbins right away. Robbins will try to defend, but will be unsuccessful; in doing so. My prediction: Goldy wins via knockout in Round 1.

BROK “CHATA TUSKA” WEAVER (13-4-0) vs LEON SHAHBAZYAN (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Weaver brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Shahbazyan brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are identical in techniques; Shahbazyan is more-well-rounded. His ability to pace himself better will play a major role in this fight. He will both strike and grapple with Weaver as he pressures him. This will cause Weaver to grow tired faster and give Shahbazyan the upper hand. My prediction: Shahbazyan wins via unanimous decision.

PUNAHELE “STORY TIME” SORIANO (5-0-0) vs JAMIE PICKETT (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Soriano brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Pickett brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Soriano is more efficient with his jiu-jitsu. He will wear Pickett down faster while controlling him. Pickett will be putting up a challenge, but not enough to keep Soriano from putting him to sleep. My prediction: Soriano wins via submission in Round 2.