Dallas Wings vs Washington Mystics 8/5/18

The Wings dropped to 14-14 on the season, including 9-6 at home with a 76-74 loss to the Washington Mystics behind Kristi Toliver’s go-ahead jumper with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Allisha Gray kicked off the scoring for the Wings drilling a three-pointer on the first possession of the game, but the Mystics took the lead late in the first and held a 20-19 advantage heading into the second quarter.

The Wings took the lead briefly in the second quarter but trailed the Mystics 43-38 heading into the locker room after Kristi Toliver’s three-pointer went in at the buzzer. Eight Wings scored in the first half, led by Liz Cambage with eight points and nine rebounds.

Rookie Azurá Stevens gave the Wings their first lead of the second half with a bucket in the final seconds of the third quarter to put the Wings up 60-58 with one quarter to play.

The two teams battled in the fourth quarter with the Wings in front 72-68 with just over two minutes remaining. Toliver scored eight straight points to close the game, including a jumper to seal the win for the Mystics with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Cambage scored 16 points on 8-for-19 from the field and added 14 rebounds. It was her 13th double-double of the season. Kayla Thornton also recorded 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. Glory Johnson recorded her third double-double of the season, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 boards. Stevens tallied 10 points and five rebounds.

The Mystics were led by Toliver, who scored the final eight points of the game for Washington and totaled 16 for the game.

The Wings will return to action on August 8 against the Connecticut Sun for Hispanic Heritage Night. Tip-off against the Sun is set for 7 p.m.

