Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

BALANCED ATTACK LEADS WINGS IN ROUTE OF SPARKS

ARLINGTON, TX. – The Wings dominated the Sparks as they picked up their fourth home win of the season, 101-72 improving to 6-5 overall behind a balanced attack in which 10 Wings players scored, led by Liz Cambage who recorded her sixth 20-point game of the season with 20 points and five rebounds.

Rookie Azurá Stevens recorded her first career start and didn’t waste any time contributing for the Wings. Stevens led the way in the first quarter, scoring eight points on 3-for-6 from the field including 2-for-4 from behind the arc to give the Wings a 26-18 lead after one period. 2017 Rookie of the Year Allisha Gray also added eight points in the opening quarter.

The Sparks cut the lead to three early in the second quarter, but a 14-0 extended the Wings lead to 17. Cambage scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the opening half, despite only playing two minutes in the first quarter. Gray added 11 points and two rebounds. Skylar Diggins-Smith played the entire first half and dished out seven assists.

The Wings extended their lead over the Sparks in the third quarter, outscoring them 30-22 to take a 20-point lead, 77-57, into the final quarter.

The Wings dominated the fourth quarter to secure a 101-72 victory over the Sparks. The 101 points ties a season high, while the 29-point victory is the largest of the season for the Wings. Cambage paced the Wings with 20 points, while Aerial Powers led the Wings off the bench with a season-high 16 points on 6-for-11 from the field. Powers also pulled down a season-high eight boards.

Stevens finished her first career start with 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-5 from long-range. She also tied a career high with six rebounds. Diggins-Smith ran the offense efficiently for the Wings, recording a season-high 11 assists with just three turnovers while adding six points. In total, 10 players scored including Cayla George who scored her first basket of the season and helped the Wings’ bench pour in a season-high 41 points.

The Sparks were led by Nneka Ogwumike who scored 17 points on 7-for-9 from the field.

The Wings will take on the Seattle Storm on June 24 before heading out west for a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 26 and the Las Vegas Aces on June 27.

BIANCA GAMEZ