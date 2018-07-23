Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

WINGS MOVE INTO ALL-STAR BREAK WITH LOSS TO SUN

ARLINGTON, TX. – The Wings dropped their final game of the first half of the season to the Sun, 92-75, as they fall to 14-11 on the season, including 9-4 at home heading into the All-Star break.

The Sun shot out to an early 5-0 lead and maintained the lead for most of the first quarter before closing out the opening quarter with a 10-3 run to take a 29-20 lead.

Connecticut extended their lead to as many as 12 in the second quarter, but a late 5-0 run pulled the Wings to within six, 44-38, at the break. Liz Cambage led the Wings with 12 points and five rebounds in the opening half. The Wings shot 45.7 percent (16-for-35) from the field in the first half, while outscoring the Sun 9-2 in points off turnovers.

The Wings battled back to within two early in the third quarter, but the Sun ended the quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 69-57 lead heading into the final period.

The Sun dominated the fourth quarter and went on to grab a 92-75 win. The Wings were led by Cambage who finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds. It was her 14th 20-point game of the season and her 11th double-double. Glory Johnson and Kayla Thornton each recorded 11 points.

Shekinna Stricklen led the Sun with 24 points on 8-for-13 from the field, including 8-for-11 from beyond the arc. The eight three-pointers tied a WNBA record set by Diana Taurasi and Riquna Williams.

The Wings are off for nine days for the All-Star break before taking on the Chicago Sky at home on July 31. Tip-off against the Sky is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Courtesy Dallas Wings