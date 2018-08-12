Dallas Wings relieved Fred Williams of his coaching duties.

Photo by Dominic Ceraldi

DALLAS WINGS RELIEVE FRED WILLIAMS OF COACHING DUTIES

Taj McWilliams-Franklin to serve as interim head coach

The Dallas Wings announces this evening that Fred Williams has been relieved of his duties effective immediately. Assistant Coach Taj McWilliams-Franklin has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season, and the organization will conduct a full search for a permanent head coach immediately following the conclusion of the 2018 campaign.

Taj McWilliams-Franklin was named assistant coach for the Dallas Wings in 2017 and has served in that role for the past two seasons. She previously served as assistant coach for the New York Liberty in 2013 and head coach at Post University in 2015.

Erin Phillips and Travis Charles will serve as assistant coaches for the remainder of the year.

“Following today’s game, I made the decision to change direction in regards to our head coaching position,” stated President and CEO Greg Bibb. “I felt this move was necessary. The season has not met our expectations. I have asked Taj to serve as our interim head coach and I have the upmost confidence that she and our staff will do everything possible to put us in the best position to win. I wish Fred the best moving forward. Our focus remains on qualifying for the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA championship.”

