The Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 69-54 at College Park Center on the campus of UTA in front of a crowd of 4626 fans.
Kayla Thornton led all scorers with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
|Final
|PHO
|12
|15
|13
|14
|54
|DAL
|15
|18
|16
|20
|69
