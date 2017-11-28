Weekly Recap: Dallas Stars Road Woes Continue

By Stephen Elliott

If the Stars played every game at the AAC, they would be one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Their 9-2 record on home-ice only trails the Las Vegas Golden Knights for the best win percentage in the league.

Things change when they hit the road, however.

Their underwhelming 3-0 loss Wednesday to the Avalanche cemented a five game losing streak away from the AAC. So far this season, the stars are 3-8-1 on the road. The eight losses is the second most in the league

The road woes will be tested the next couple. The Stars play two of their next three on the road. A small road test compared to December’s first six of nine games on the road.

If the Stars want to change their fortunes on the road, they will have to keep the puck out of the net. Dallas allowed 23 goals during their five game losing skid. Averaging nearly five goals against per game. You will not win games giving up that many goals.

Their first opponent will be against the Pacific leading Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Weekly Recap

What games they did win were, of course, at home. Deceive wins against the Oilers, Canadiens and Flames were sandwiched in between the road losses.

Six different scorers scored all six goals against Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot. Jamie Benn got his 11th goal of the season while Devin Shore recorded his first goal.

Ben Bishop slowed the opposing offense in Tuesday’s game against the Canadiens. Bishop saved 29 of 30 shots after the Canadiens opened the scoring. Shore picked his second goal in as many nights to tie and Spezza gave the Stars the eventually game winning goal. Seguin picked up an empty netter to cap off the 3-1 win.

Seguin would add to his scoring on the week against the Flames. Seguin would score half of the Stars goals against the Flames in the Stars 6-3 win. It is Seguin’s eighth career hat trick.

The Stars success needs to translate to the road if they want to be a playoff contender. Eight of the Stars next eleven games are on the road.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

11/28 @ Golden Knights 9:00 p.m.

11/30 @ Blackhawks 7:30 p.m.

12/2 vs Blackhawks 8:00 p.m.