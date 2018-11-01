Dallas Stars Weekly Observations: They Finally Win on the Road

By Stephen Elliott

The Dallas Stars had another puzzling week to their roller coaster like start to the season. Los Angeles, Anaheim and Montreal were all handled rather easily. However they still managed to stumble over one of the lowest win totals of the season in the Detroit Red Wings.

But more good than bad happened this week. Beating the Kings ended their three game losing streak. A win at Montreal got the Stars their first win on the road. And if you squint hard enough, you can see the makings of a team with depth scoring.

Here’s some observations from the week.

Road Win!

It looked to be more of the same for the Stars. A longer road trip loomed and the Stars already handed a loss in Detroit, were getting out worked early against the Canadiens. But the Stars rallied and abandoned any idea of losing all 41 games on the road.

It seems minute to celebrate one win on the road as an accomplishment. But the win at Montreal relieved some unnecessary tension for players and Monty. The head man is keeping it all inspective.

“Yeah it is a good result,” Montgomery said about getting a win away from the AAC. “I am happy with the result. Still have a lot of work to do.”

Hopefully the win will fuel the rest of road trip and start to erase doubts about this team play on the road.

Rookie gets his first

Miro Heiskanen edge his name in the Stars history books. The 19-year-old rookie became the youngest Dallas Star to score after he put a wrist shot past Duck’s goaltender John Gibson. The goal proved to be the game winner.

The Stars third overall pick from 2017 is proving he might be the next best defenseman in this league. His puck play is nearly flawless and his awareness mirrors a ten-year veteran.

It is the little things that don’t get on the score sheet like making the right pass to get out of the defensive zone or clearing the puck on the PK that foreshadows a bright future for Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars.

Spezz’s Milestone

A cool moment happened against the Canadiens on Tuesday. Though the Montreal fans were booing Radulov every time he touched the puck, they gave a moment to congratulate Jason Spezza on his 1,000th career game.

The 16-year-veteran broke into the league at age 19 with Ottawa and has spent the last four-plus seasons with the Stars.

Spezza had a rough season trying to adjust to Hitchcock’s style. He collected just 26 points after 50 the year before. Things are starting better with Monty. Spezza has eight points (two goals and six assists) already this year.

Getting guys back

Just in time for this road trip, the Stars are getting some players back from injury. Alexander Radulov and Marc Methot.

Both played key roles in the victory against the Canadiens. Radulov scored against his former team in that game in front of a hostile Montreal crowd.

Stephen Johns should be back soon, as well, to sure up the blue-line.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

11/1 @ Maple Leafs 6:00 p.m.

11/3 @ Capitals 6:00 p.m.

11/5 @ Bruins 6:00 p.m.

11/6 @ Blue Jackets 6:00 p.m.